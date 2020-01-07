Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — A 70-year-old woman who was once homeless is leading an effort to help others who are enduring similar financial hardships by giving away thousands of free sack lunches in a central Indiana city. Linda Butler told the Kokomo Tribune that she hands out of sandwiches to people riding the trolleys in downtown Kokomo on the last Friday of every month, and she has done so since October 2018. Butler and a friend from church, Kay French, link up at Kokomo Manor every month to make 50 peanut butter and 50 bologna sandwiches that they hand out at the trolley station.