Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

AP-US-THREE-DEAD-DISTRACTED-TRUCKER
Sheriff: Distracted trucker charged in crash that killed 3
LEBANON, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a Michigan trucker distracted by his coffee mug has been charged in connection with a central Indiana crash that killed three people and hurt more than a dozen others. Boone County sheriff's officials say 34-year-old Matthew Small of Grandville, Michigan, was jailed Sunday after being charged with three counts of reckless homicide. It wasn't clear Monday if he had an attorney. Those who died in the crash on Interstate 65 northwest of Indianapolis were 21-year-old Mariah Tomey, 1-year-old Hadley Tomey and 19-year-old Kaylee Kirk, all from the nearby community of Lebanon. Fourteen others were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
INDIANA LEGISLATURE
Indiana governor changes stance on teacher pay action
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor has opened the door to potentially boosting school funding and teacher pay after weeks of refuting any plans on such action until next year. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb didn’t give any details Monday of what he would propose during his annual State of the State speech next week, while a top legislative Democrat promised his party would push for more school funding in the wake of a November rally that drew several thousand teachers to the Statehouse. The Republican-dominated Legislature began its 2020 session on Monday.
SMALL TOWN ENDOWMENT
Indiana town names street for family after $2.5M donation
LAPEL, Ind. (AP) — A central Indiana town is naming a street in honor of a family that gave $2.5 million toward an endowment for the community. The Lapel Town Council recently voted to put the name Cascadden Boulevard on a street near Lapel High School. The (Anderson) Herald Bulletin reports Olivia Cascadden, whose family owned a grocery store and a quarry, died in 2015 at age 99. The town will receive the interest earned on the donation every even-numbered year, with the interest in the odd-numbered years being used to fund scholarships for Lapel High School students.
OFF-ROAD VEHICLE FATAL-INDIANA
Man dies after off-road vehicle flips, crashes in Indiana
HANOVER, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a southeastern Indiana man died after his off-road vehicle flipped and struck a tree. Indiana Conservation Officers say 35-year-old Corey Garver died at the scene of the Sunday evening crash in the Jefferson County community of Hanover. Investigators say tire marks on the roadway showed that the vehicle was braking ahead of a curve. A release says he wearing a seat belt but not a helmet. An autopsy is planned this week.
CHILDREN'S MUSEUM ATTENDANCE
Indianapolis children's museum tops 1.3M visitors for record
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Children's Museum of Indianapolis says it set an attendance record during 2019, breaking a mark that had stood for a decade. The museum recorded just over 1.3 million visitors last year, topping its 2009 record by about 8,300 people. Ten years ago, the museum’s attendance was boosted by hosting a King Tut exhibit and opening its Egypt exhibit. For 2019, its special exhibits included “Star Trek: Exploring New Worlds” and “PAW Patrol Adventure Play.”
FREE LUNCH
Ex-homeless woman doles out free meals to needy in Indiana
KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — A 70-year-old woman who was once homeless is leading an effort to help others who are enduring similar financial hardships by giving away thousands of free sack lunches in a central Indiana city. Linda Butler told the Kokomo Tribune that she hands out of sandwiches to people riding the trolleys in downtown Kokomo on the last Friday of every month, and she has done so since October 2018. Butler and a friend from church, Kay French, link up at Kokomo Manor every month to make 50 peanut butter and 50 bologna sandwiches that they hand out at the trolley station.
EAGLE MARSH EXPANSION
Northeastern Indiana nature preserve gets 40-acre addition
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A swampy nature preserve in northeastern Indiana is growing by 40 acres thanks to a financial gift from an anonymous donor. The Little River Wetlands Project announced Monday that it had purchased the mostly undeveloped property from Republic Services, a recycling and garbage company, to expand Eagle Marsh. The acquisition boosts the nature preserve's footprint to 831 acres southwest of Fort Wayne. The Journal Gazette reports that purchase price for the land was not disclosed, but it was funded by a local couple who prefer to remain anonymous, and grants from The Nature Conservancy and the Ropchan Foundation.
BODY FOUND-POND
Body found in Indiana pond identified as Chicago man
FISH LAKE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a body found in a northwest Indiana pond has been identified as a Chicago man who family members say had been missing for weeks. WSBT-TV reports the La Porte County coroner has identified the man as 47-year-old Joseph Clopton of Chicago. He went missing in mid-December. Family members and friends searched his Chicago neighborhood for him. Authorities say he was found near Fish Lake in Indiana outside a bait shop. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.