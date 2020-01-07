LMPD investigating shooting in the Wyandotte neighborhood

Louisville Metro Police are currently investigating after a reported shooting in the Wyandotte neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. (Source: Sara Rivest / WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt | January 7, 2020 at 3:57 PM EST - Updated January 7 at 3:57 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are currently investigating after a reported shooting in the Wyandotte neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, officers responded to a call of a shooting at 5th Street and Beecher Street around 3:00 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found one man that had been shot. The man was transported to University Hospital and was reported with non-life-threatening injuries.

LMPD Major Crimes Unit is currently investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

