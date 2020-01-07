LMPD investigating shooting in the Wyandotte neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are currently investigating after a reported shooting in the Wyandotte neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.
According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, officers responded to a call of a shooting at 5th Street and Beecher Street around 3:00 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found one man that had been shot. The man was transported to University Hospital and was reported with non-life-threatening injuries.
LMPD Major Crimes Unit is currently investigating.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
