Local Food Network star Damaris Phillips receiving 2020 Edison Award

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville native and celebrity chef Damaris Phillips, star of Food Network’s show “Southern at Heart” will be receiving this year’s Thomas A. Edison Award from Greater Louisville Inc.
The Edison Award was created back in 2001 to recognize an outstanding former Louisville resident who successfully pursued their career while keeping the local community close.
“GLI recognizes chef Damaris Phillips as a global ambassador for Louisville’s unique culinary scene, which has a locally made, farm-to-table focus influenced by culinary adventure and the diverse neighborhood flavors of Vietnamese, Italian, French and Korean cuisines,” Kent Oyler, president and CEO of GLI said. “We are very proud of chef Phillips and we look forward to honoring her later this month at our Annual Meeting.”
Phillips was the winner of 2013′s “Food Network Star”, where her fresh take on Southern cuisine impressed judges and won over viewers. Her own show, “Southern at Heart”, ran for five season on the network, and she can now be seen as the co-host of “The Bobby and Damaris Show with Bobby Flay” and “Southern and Hungry with Rutledge Wood".
As a Louisville native, Phillips graduated from Jefferson Community and Technical College with a degree in culinary arts. Phillips learned to cook at a young age, and was responsible for cooking one night a week for her large family.
The award will be presented in an annual meeting held by GLI on January 23 at the Kentucky International Convention Center. Past winners include Chef Edward Lee, Shelby Bonnie, founder of CNET, Jeffrey R. Immelt, founder of GE, and the band My Morning Jacket.
