New year, new Oreos: Nabisco announces two new flavors for 2020

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s time to pour some milk and start dunking, Nabisco has announced two new Oreo flavors that are now available in grocery stores and wherever you get your cookies nationwide.
Caramel Coconut and Chocolate Marshmallow Oreos were announced by Nabisco back in November.
Caramel Coconut Oreos have caramel and coconut-flavored creme with coconut pieces inside the cookie. Chocolate Marshmallow Oreos include marshmallow pieces inside a chocolate marshmallow-flavored creme filling.
Last year, Nabisco released multiple limited edition flavors including Marshmallow Moon Oreos for the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing, Mystery-flavored Oreos that were later revealed with churro-flavored creme, and Game of Thrones Oreos released for the final season of the popular HBO TV show.
