One person in custody after police chase on I-65 near Fern Valley Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person has been apprehended after a police pursuit on I-65 involving an LMPD helicopter landing on Fern Valley Road.
According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, around 11:45 a.m. the Narcotics Unit was conducting an investigation in the Outer Loop area near Jefferson Boulevard.
The suspect, driving a gray Dodge Ram pickup, began to drive erratically heading eastbound on Outer Loop. An LMPD helicopter began following the vehicle. The pickup continued driving haphazardly for several miles, finally stopping on I-65 near Fern Valley Road.
The driver then left the vehicle and began to flee on foot. The LMPD Air Unit landed on Fern Valley Road to assist officers in apprehending the suspect.
Narcotics were recovered from the suspect.
Investigation is ongoing and charges are currently pending.
