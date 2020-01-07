Police: Man charged for assaulting girlfriend and her 10-year-old son

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A Louisville man is accused of assaulting his girlfriend and her 10-year-old son while violating an emergency protective order.
Louisville Metro Police officers were called to Christopher Vowels’ home on Mills Drive in Pleasure Ridge Park on Friday night.
Investigators say he is accused of holding a lighter to the woman's hand, knocking her head on the ground and slapping her, then slapping her son when he tried to intervene.
Vowels is charged with domestic violence assault, child abuse and violating an emergency protective order.
