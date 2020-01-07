Report: Indiana man confesses to shooting, killing intruder armed with baseball bat

(WAVE) – A Columbus, Indiana homeowner claims he shot a man who broke into his home.
NBC-affiliate WTHR reports police officers arrived at the home Saturday around 1 a.m. to find a man with multiple gunshot wounds.
The homeowner told investigators he was confronted by the unknown person with a baseball bat inside his home. He told them he shot the man, who later died at Columbus Regional Hospital.
The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office is reportedly investigating the incident.
