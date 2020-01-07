SnowTALK! Weather Blog: Tuesday Edition

Quiet weather for another couple of days. So I’d run any errands and take care of any outdoor work during this time.
The messy weather starts Thursday with light showers pushing in from the north by the afternoon/evening.
The rain will continue to pick up in intensity along the front that will be basically stalling in an east/west fashion across the Ohio Valley. That “stall” is going to be key on overall rain totals as we close out this system on Saturday. At that moment, the front is showing stronger signals of stalling across central/southern Indiana.
A very warm, humid flow will get pumped in Friday/Friday night/early Saturday all the way up to that front. This is when the wind really ramps up along with the risk for a round of heavy rain and thunderstorms into Saturday. There has been a concerning trend on the severe weather threat on Saturday with the data but given it is only Tuesday, more shits in the front location/low pressure path are expected. So we just have to look at the big picture items for now and get specific as we get closer.
This system should be wrapped out and out of here by sunrise Sunday.
So to sum it up:
-Heavy rain potential, especially along the front.
-Strong gusty winds ramp up Thursday night and continue to Saturday.
- Risk for strong t-storms across central/southern KY Saturday morning/midday.
The video will cover this in more detail.
Where’s winter?
