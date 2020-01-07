SnowTALK! Weather Blog: Tuesday Edition

A very warm, humid flow will get pumped in Friday/Friday night/early Saturday all the way up to that front. This is when the wind really ramps up along with the risk for a round of heavy rain and thunderstorms into Saturday. There has been a concerning trend on the severe weather threat on Saturday with the data but given it is only Tuesday, more shits in the front location/low pressure path are expected. So we just have to look at the big picture items for now and get specific as we get closer.