UPDATE: One missing McCracken County teen found, other teen still missing
A release sent out Tuesday evening said that Apelina Novetske, 16, (pictured left) had been located, but police were still asking for assistance in locating 17-year-old Cassidy Crabtree (pictured right). (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Office)
By Dustin Vogt | January 7, 2020 at 5:50 PM EST

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department has reported that Apelina Novetske, one of the missing McCracken County teens last seen Saturday morning, has been found.

A release sent out Tuesday evening said that Novetske, 16, had been located, but police were still asking for assistance in locating 17-year-old Cassidy Crabtree.

Crabtree is described as a white female, 5′7″ and 190 pounds with blonde, shoulder-length hair. Crabtree was last seen wearing a cranberry colored sweater and black leggings. She may also be seen wearing a pink Nike backpack.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Crabtree is asked to call the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office at (270) 444-4719.

