UPDATE: One missing McCracken County teen found, other teen still missing

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department has reported that Apelina Novetske, one of the missing McCracken County teens last seen Saturday morning, has been found.
A release sent out Tuesday evening said that Novetske, 16, had been located, but police were still asking for assistance in locating 17-year-old Cassidy Crabtree.
Crabtree is described as a white female, 5′7″ and 190 pounds with blonde, shoulder-length hair. Crabtree was last seen wearing a cranberry colored sweater and black leggings. She may also be seen wearing a pink Nike backpack.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Crabtree is asked to call the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office at (270) 444-4719.
