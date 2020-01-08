Barktown Rescue puppy chosen to play in 2020 Puppy Bowl

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A Bardstown puppy is getting ready to hit the gridiron after being selected to play in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XVI this February.
Summer will be representing Barktown Rescue playing on Team Ruff in the 2020 Puppy Bowl. The animal rescue has been picked six years in a row for furry competitors in the Animal Planet competition.
The 16-week-old lab mix was found by the rescue with her siblings Sparky and Shooter in the woods. The dogs were covered in fleas and maggots, and their mother was found dead nearby in a rural area. The three pups were nursed back to health and all three were able to stay together in the same home.
All three dogs auditioned for the Puppy Bowl spot with Summer winning the spot over her brothers in this year’s Puppy Bowl.
The Puppy Bowl will be broadcast on Sunday, February 2 at 3 p.m. on Animal Planet.
