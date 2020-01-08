Boil advisory issued in Milton due to broken water main

MILTON, Ky. (WAVE) – The Milton Water & Sewer Department has issued a boil water advisory for customers who live on Detmer Lane, 1111 to 3876 Liberty Rd., Race Track Road, Queens Lane, Kruse Lane, and 4134 to 4798 Coopers Bottom Rd.
A water main break prompted the advisory.
According to Milton Water & Sewer Billing Clerk Sue Craig, customers in the affected area will be under the boil water advisory until the water is tested and cleared of any contaminates.
