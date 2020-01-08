Climb 38 flights of stairs to benefit the American Lung Association

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The American Lung Association is looking to make a positive impact for lung health by hosting the Fight for Air Climb event February 1 at the PNC Tower in Downtown Louisville.
The Fight for Air Climb is a nationwide fundraising event held at prominent skyscrapers across the nation. Participants will climb flights of stairs as a team or solo, all while raising funds to benefit the American Lung Association.
Louisville’s event at the PNC Tower will feature 38 floors and 768 stairs on the way to the top of the building.
More than 27,000 participants from 42 climb events raised more than $8 million dollars over the course of 2019. The money goes to fund health research and patient education around the United States.
For more information on how to sign up and participate, or to donate to the cause, visit Fight for Air Climb Louisville’s event website.
