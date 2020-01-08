Company wants name cleared after smoke shop shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are still working to catch two criminals who shot up N&T Smoke Outlet Tuesday afternoon.
In the meantime, another business owner wants his company's name cleared.
One of several surveillance videos of the shooting showed two suspects firing multiple shots. In the video there is a Thompson Brother’s van zooming by.
The attorney for Thompson Brothers, David Yates, told WAVE 3 News their employee was a victim too. Yates said the employee was simply driving back from a job site at a nearby church when he found himself in the middle of a shooting spree. He said the employee was at the wrong place at the wrong time.
That's exactly the kind of coincidence that worries Ramon Handy, a father of two, who lives nearby.
"I was thinking you know, what if my son or daughter was walking down the street, or if we were headed to the store just to get something?" he said. "You know, I've used this store."
The shooting occurred using what was described by witnesses as a semi-automatic rifle. It happened right before 3 in the afternoon, around the time children get out of school.
The bullet holes are everywhere. One of them pierced through the back door.
"That's terrible, that's terrible," Handy said of the violence. "It don't make any sense."
Handy works security jobs for a living, he says this wasn’t just a breaking news story, this is his home, where his family lives.
"It makes me want to do something about it," he said. "I may not be a cop, but you know, a neighborhood watch, security, it's important nowadays."
"We have enough violence, so why produce more in your own community?" he said of the shooters.
LMPD has not officially commented on any suspects, motives or description of the getaway vehicle.
