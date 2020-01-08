Coroner confirms man found dead in Fairdale woods died of gunshot wound

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The search for a killer continues after a man was shot and left in the woods in Fairdale.
Tuesday, the Jefferson County coroner confirmed Juan Cuevas, 23, died of a gunshot wound.
It's believed he died Saturday night.
Investigators said his body was found off South Park Road near the Gene Snyder Freeway on Sunday.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is working to track down the shooter.
If you have any information, call 502-574-LMPD to leave an anonymous tip.
