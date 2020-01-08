Couple arrested for selling meth while children in home

BEDFORD, Ind. (WAVE) - A lengthy investigation led to an arrest in Bedford for a couple selling meth while children were in their home.
The Indiana State Police ACES were investigating reports a couple were selling drugs out of their home. Police went to the home on Jan. 7 and spoke with 54-year-old Jeffery Rose. The investigating officers said the home had an overwhelming odor of marijuana.
The officers found drug paraphernalia sitting out in plain sight. The officers called for a search warrant immediately. The search found drug paraphernalia; more than five grams of meth individually packaged for sale; and other items including scales that indicated drugs were being sold.
There were two children living in the home while the drugs were being sold. The Department of Child Services were called and took care of the children.
Officers arrested 54-year-old Jeffery Rose and his wife 49-year-old Shannon Rose after search and DCS were called. They were taken to the Lawrence County Jail.
They both face charges of possession and dealing and neglect of a dependent.
