Ditch these design trends in 2020

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE)
Maybe you’ve already heard someone say that, or maybe you’ve thought it while looking around your house, or in your closet.
Either way, WAVE 3 News is trying to help prepare you for the new decade with new trends.
Realtor.com released a list with some of its hot and not-so-hot trends for the new year, and they may surprise you.
The natural- yet fake-looking wood that’s become so popular on home-makeover shows is apparently a thing of the past. Design experts say instead of spending less on lower-quality wood, splurge on the more expensive product that will last longer.
An accent wall isn’t only for the high rollers anymore; it’s become a staple in recent years, and is a great way to add a pop of style, without overdoing it. If you’ve been considering an accent wall, try using a bold paint color, or even wallpaper to make a “blah” room beautiful.
Chip and Joanna Gaines are famous designers, and they’re now saying the farmhouse style thats so popular nationwide, and especially in WAVE Country, is a no-go. They say the “fixer-upper aesthetic” feels impersonal since it’s so mass produced. They also say it’s time to get rid of the “bedding in a kit” and spend your money and time being more creative on pieces that have meaning in your home.
