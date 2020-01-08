FORECAST: Another afternoon with blue skies

- Saturday (1/11)
- THURSDAY PM: Wind gusts of 30-35 mph
- SATURDAY: Wind gusts over 45 mph possible
- SATURDAY: Heavy rainfall with 1″-3″ possible, higher north
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A sunny Wednesday afternoon is ahead with temperatures on the cool side with the northwest breeze. Generally in the 40s.
Tonight, clear skies and light winds will help temperatures fall into the 20s and low 30s.
Clouds increase throughout the day tomorrow as highs reach the mid to upper 50s. Winds also pick up Thursday; gusts near 30 MPH can be expected. The second half of the day features a small shower chance west of Louisville. Showers will begin to increase tomorrow night, temperatures should actually rise toward sunrise.
An Alert Day continues to stay in effect for Saturday as multiple weather elements impact WAVE Country. Heavy rain and strong wind gusts will be the main concern. Stay close to the forecast.
