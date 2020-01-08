FORECAST: Clear and calm … for now

- Saturday (1/11)
- 1"-3" of rain Friday-Saturday with flash flooding and river flooding concerns
- Wind gusts up to 45 mph on Saturday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Expect the clear skies to continue into the overnight hours. With light winds temperatures fall into the 20s and lower 30s overnight.
Thursday morning clouds will begin to increase, but not before we reach a high close to 60 degrees. Southerly winds during the afternoon will gust near 30 MPH.
By Thursday evening, shower chances start to increase, especially to our west. Temperatures will continue to hold in the upper 50s into early Friday morning.
Expect a windy, warm wet Friday. Highs will top out in the lower 60s with morning rain across Indiana sinking southward into Kentucky during the afternoon.
ALERT DAY: The front will pass through the region on Saturday with rain spreading across Indiana and Kentucky. Rain totals ranging between 1 and 3 inches between Friday and Saturday. Combine that river flooding potential with wind gusts up to 45 MPH and you see the reasoning behind the Alert Day.
