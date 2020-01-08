FORECAST: Sunny, chilly day ahead; heavy rain this weekend

- THURSDAY PM: Wind gusts over 30 mph possible
- SATURDAY: Wind gusts over 45 mph possible
- SATURDAY: Heavy rainfall with 1-4″ possible, locally higher
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Despite full-blown sunshine, temperatures will only climb into the mid-40s this afternoon. Clear skies and light winds will help temperatures fall into the 20s and low 30s.
Clouds increase throughout the day tomorrow as highs reach the mid to upper 50s. Winds also pick up Thursday; gusts near 30 MPH can be expected. The second half of the day features a small shower chance west of Louisville.
Showers will begin to increase tomorrow night, keeping temperatures from falling below 50 degrees in most locations.
Rounds of heavy rain are expected Friday afternoon into Saturday; gusty winds and even some strong thunderstorms are possible. A WAVE 3 News Alert Day is in effect Saturday for this event so stay close for the latest forecast updates.
