Human trafficking exhibit on display at KY State Capitol

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) – January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month, and an exhibit on display at the Kentucky State Capitol is bringing awareness to the issue in the Commonwealth.
It demonstrates the issue of domestic sex trafficking using statistics specific to Kentucky.
The Samaritan Women, an organization that works to support trafficking and abuse victims, set up the exhibit and said its goal is to educate people about what exactly victims can face.
"I want you to know as you go through that exhibit that Stephanie’s story is a real story about a young girl we had the privilege to serve,” Jeanne Allert, founder of The Samaritan Women, said. “But her story is representative of what’s happening across the United States.”
The Samaritan Women exhibit will be on display at the Capitol for the next few weeks.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.