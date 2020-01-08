Kentucky Department of Tourism declares 2020 the year of music

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Department of Tourism is claiming 2020 as the year of music.
It kicked off this year’s theme with local tunes and a presentation of the Kentucky Department of Transportation’s visitor’s guide.
Local country artist J.D Shelburne sang one of his latest songs and helped unveil the newest magazine.
“There’s just so much music heritage in this state here that not everybody knows about,” Shelburne said. “Being born and raised in Taylorsville and I grew up on a tobacco farm, I taught myself to play in college. It’s been a great platform to tell my story.”
Local artists strummed their favorite tunes in the Capitol’s rotunda. It’s a salute to music, highlighting the people, neighborhoods and talent that bring Kentucky music to life. Shelburne is on the cover of this year’s visitor’s guide, and said dedicating a year to music will help Kentucky artists make their mark.
During the presentation, speakers said the guide serves as an invitation from Kentucky to the world; 400,000 copies have been distributed around the country.
New shows and programs focused around music will be released throughout the year.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.