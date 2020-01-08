KY Sen. Rand Paul: Soleimani’s death was 'an act of war’

(WAVE) – As news of the Iran missile strike on an Iraqi military base housing U.S. troops was breaking, Kentucky Senator Rand Paul was live on MSNBC’s Hardball with Chris Matthews, where he criticized President Trump’s order to take out Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani
State TV described it early Wednesday as Tehran’s revenge operation over Soleimani’s death.
“Our founding fathers had an answer for this,” Sen. Paul ranted. “Our founding fathers said that no president should have this power. No single individual should ever have this power. So, I'm looking very carefully at Senator Kaine's resolution on the war powers, because I do believe that Congress should be the ones making the decisions about whether or not we declare war. I think killing a major general for another country is an act of war.”
NBC News reports that U.S. senators are set to be briefed by the president at some point on the intel that led to the Soleimani airstrike.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.