Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and eating parts of her body has once again been found incompetent to stand trial in the 2014 slaying. The News and Tribune reports that an agreement between Joseph Oberhansley's defense attorneys and Clark County prosecutors stipulates that he will be transported to a state hospital for competency restoration. The 38-year-old is charged with the 2014 rape and murder of 46-year-old Tammy Jo Blanton, whom he’d been in a relationship with months before her gruesome killing. A mistrial was declared last August on the first day of testimony in his first trial.