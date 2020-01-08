Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers have convened to begin a 60-day session that will be dominated by work on a new state budget. The House and Senate gaveled in at midday Tuesday with a flurry of bill introductions highlighting the opening day. This year’s session will stretch into mid-April. Republicans hold supermajorities in both chambers, but there’s a new political dynamic with Democrat Andy Beshear in the governor’s office. The House convened amid the absence of a key member _ Majority Floor Leader John “Bam" Carney. House members paused for a moment of silence for Carney, who has been critically ill with pancreatitis.