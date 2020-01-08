Louisville man with family in Iran hoping tensions fade: ‘A lot of innocent people are involved’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – President Donald Trump announced Wednesday morning there would be new economic sanctions and called for more involvement of NATO and other allies to punish Iran for what he calls their “campaign of terror.”
In his address to the nation, the President said no Americans were harmed in Tuesday's attack on U.S. bases and there were only minor damages. The President reported that Iran appears to be, in his words, "standing down."
While the world waits to see if the tension between the U.S. and Iran settles, locals who are natives of Iran are concerned that family members there and trips home to see them could be in danger.
Jahangir Hadjmohammadreza remembers the day: Jan. 11, 1977. It's the day the left Tehran as a teenager with reservations.
"It's a day that I traveled to separate myself from my family for a reason and for a purpose,” he told WAVE 3 News.
Determined to get an education in the United States, Hadjmohammadreza is truly a man who has experienced the American Dream.
“I was only 18 and away from the family,” he recalled.
While Hadjmohammadreza had originally planned to go back home and make a career in Iran, he said it was impossible.
"Unfortunately, in 1978, is when the revolution happened in Iran," he said.
Fifteen years would pass before Hadjmohammadreza felt he could return oversees to see family.
"It was very difficult, so I started my life here," he said. "Just to be part of this country was great."
Hadjmohammadreza became a U.S. citizen, got married, raised two children and became an accomplished hospitality manager for multiple companies.
While the tension between his two beloved homes has existed for years, the recent escalation weighs heavy on his heart.
"It's not a good feeling. The facts are, I still have a lot of loved ones there," Hadjmohammadreza said. "A lot of innocent people are involved, and I always have felt that passionately in my heart."
He said his wife is considering a trip to Iran to see family this weekend, but he’s worried.
"She's traveling and getting ready to go, and it's so difficult not to think about anything that may happen. I'm worried for all,” Hadjmohammadreza stressed.
He spoke with his family in Iran this morning and said they are doing fine and are not worried right now.
Hadjmohammadreza said his Iranian family, like everyone else, is hoping the tensions calm down.
