Man accused of claiming to be missing child expected to plead guilty Wednesday

A federal court filing shows a plea agreement has been reached in the case of 24-year-old Brian Rini. Details haven’t been made public.

Rini claimed to be Timmothy Pitzen, an Aurora boy who disappeared in 2011 at age 6. He will be in federal court at 12:30 p.m. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/oB6qx6SdM7