Man who hit KSP trooper conducting traffic stop sentenced

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man who hit a Kentucky State Police trooper with his SUV on Interstate 65 has been sentenced in Bullitt Circuit Court.
Louis Dunn was taken into custody by sheriff’s deputies at the Bullitt County Judicial Center and will now spend five years in prison. Dunn’s prison sentence was handed down after an agreement was reached during mediation in November.
On the afternoon on August 30, 2014, Dunn was driving north on I-65 when his SUV hit KSP Trooper Sam Shacklette, who was conducting a traffic stop. Shacklette, who was thrown around 50 feet by the impact, was taken to UofL Hospital, where he suffered internal bleeding and a back fracture.
The case, which has been going over five years, has been in front of three different prosecutors. When asked what Shacklette had to say about this case's conclusion, Bullitt County Commonwealth Attorney Bailey Taylor said, "I don't want to speak for Trooper Shacklette, but he's a very nice gentleman. He has undergone a lot of pain and rehabilitation to go back to work."
On the day he was hit, Shacklette was working his last shift as a road trooper before retirement.
Taylor says they able to reach this resolution thanks to cooperation from Louis Dunn's defense, led by Lorie Casey.
"I've dealt with Ms. Casey for literally decades,” Taylor said. “She's a very good attorney and she's very reasonable attorney. She doesn't overpromise to her clients.”
Dunn had been facing first degree assault charges, but those were amended to assault second degree.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.