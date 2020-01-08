2 more flu deaths reported in Metro Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two more flu deaths have been reported in Louisville, the Metro Department of Public Health & Wellness has confirmed.
The city had 880 confirmed flu cases last week, compared to 886 the week before. Those numbers are up significantly from the same time period last year, when the weekly average was 568 flu cases.
“It’s not too late to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Sarah Moyer, director of the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness, and the city’s chief health strategist. “Flu vaccination is always the best way to prevent flu and its potentially serious complications. If you’re sick, please see a healthcare provider right away. Antiviral medications may be a treatment option that can lessen your symptoms and shorten the time you are sick.”
Both of the cases involved senior citizens, one of whom had a pre-existing condition, according to a statement from the Health Department. One of the victims was unvaccinated. The other victim’s vaccination status was not known.
There have now been three flu-related deaths in Louisville this season.
