Now Hiring: Gordmans filling all positions for new stores

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gordmans is hiring employees right now at two WAVE Country locations.
The apparel and home decor retailer is opening new stores on March 3. The company is hiring all positions, including store manager, assistant store manager, sales associates, stockroom associations and more.
Interested candidates are invited to apply online at gordmans.com/careers.
There is a job fair at each location Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can either apply first online or walk in to the hiring event.
Those locations are:
+ Bardstown Gordmans (formerly Peebles) on 100 East John Rowan Boulevard, Suite A
+ Leitchfield Gordmans (formerly Goody's) on 1301 Elizabethtown Road, Suite 2
+ 20 Village Plaza in Village Plaza Shopping Center at the Goody's Location
