Nwora heard criticism after UK loss

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - “A lot of crazy stuff, just some people telling me they loved me a day ago, and now, shoot they want me dead, I don’t even know,” UofL junior Jordan Nwora said in reference to his 2-for-10, eight point effort in the Cards 78-70 loss at archrival Kentucky on December 28.
“I had someone message me and say, I had, like they wanted to kill me over a $15 bet. I said, this is a $15 bet, if that’s what your worried about, I think you got more issues than worrying about me,” Nwora added while laughing.
He has rebounded from that performance by scoring a season-high 32 points in a loss to Florida State and then a game-high 19 points and pulling down 12 rebounds in a 74-58 win over Miami on Tuesday night.
“A lot of people say don’t look at social media, but I saw all that stuff,” he said. “I spent a lot of time in the gym. Everybody has bad days, bad games, you’ve just got to turn around and fix the issues.”
“I’ve had several talks with Jordan about affecting the game in more ways than just scoring and I really feel like he’s tried to do that the last couple of games,” UofL head coach Chris Mack said. “We need him to understand what makes him good is doing just that and not just the scoring. We need it all from him. We need him to play on the defensive end. We need him to rebound. We need him to make great decisions with the ball. We need him to play like a junior and I think the last couple of games he’s really responded and done that.”
Nwora added a season-high four assists against the Hurricanes.
UofL (12-3, 3-1 ACC) is on the road for their next three games, starting at Notre Dame (10-4, 1-2 ACC) on Saturday at 2 p.m.
