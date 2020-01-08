Nwora heard criticism after UK loss

“I’ve had several talks with Jordan about affecting the game in more ways than just scoring and I really feel like he’s tried to do that the last couple of games,” UofL head coach Chris Mack said. “We need him to understand what makes him good is doing just that and not just the scoring. We need it all from him. We need him to play on the defensive end. We need him to rebound. We need him to make great decisions with the ball. We need him to play like a junior and I think the last couple of games he’s really responded and done that.”