Photo ID requirement for voting backed by Secretary of State

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A bill requiring Kentuckians to present photo ID’s has been endorsed by the State’s chief election official.
Secretary of State Michael Adams said Wednesday the bill reflects his agenda of ensuring election security. He hopes it will increase public confidence in the election process.
The bill was introduced Wednesday by Sen. Robby Mills a Republican from Henderson.
Currently Kentucky voting laws require identification, but do not require photo identification. The ACLU of Kentucky has already criticized the bill. Legal director of the ACLU, Corey Shapiro, says it will make it disproportionately harder to vote for the disabled, minors, and the elderly.
There is a provision to people attain Photo ID’s if they currently cannot.
The bill has not gone to a committee yet.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.