Report: Police say woman, 85, was beaten during robbery at Clarksville home

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) – Clarksville Police are trying to track down the person who beat an 85-year-old woman during a robbery at her home.
Police said it happened Dec. 27 at the Fairington Apartments, a community for seniors and those with disabilities, on Lombardy Drive.
The News and Tribune reports the suspect was in the woman’s home when she returned, and she was beaten in the head and face.
The victim is reportedly still in the hospital but is recovering well.
Her purse was stolen but was later recovered by the police.
Clarksville PD has stepped up patrols at the apartment complex since the robbery.
