Sick of waiting to see a doctor? Try eCare

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – It’s one of healthcare’s fastest growing initiatives: on-demand healthcare referred to as telemedicine or eCare.
eCare is growing in popularity because so many doctor's offices and urgent care offices are busy with patients struggling with flu-like symptoms.
Norton Healthcare started offering telemedicine in 2017, and recently it's picked up.
"It's just a new way to receive care,” Rachel Alexander, the Telehealth Manager at Norton Healthcare, said. "I think people are skeptical at first. No one is touching them, no one is in the same room with them. So, it's just that first experience. Once they get past that, they tell other people about it, and I think we'll continue to see it grow."
Right now, Norton says about 1/4 of their patients who are using eCare have flu-like symptoms.
“We don’t provide a flu test,” Alexander said. “The CDC says that is okay in a slight group of people. If you have a chronic illness, if you are very young, if you are pregnant, patients like that, we would like to send them to get a flu test. But if you are primarily healthy, you don’t have a chronic illness, then we can diagnose flu based on your symptoms.”
eCare doctors can also treat people 2 years and older who have other non-urgent illnesses issues like a rash, cold, sinus infections, or urinary issues.
To schedule a video visit, create a MyNortonChart account. You don’t have to be a Norton Healthcare patient to create an account. You must have a computer with a camera or your smartphone. Then, choose an appointment time and you have the option to be seen 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
"We talk through your symptoms, we provide a treatment plan, we send a visit summary and send in any prescriptions you may need," Alexander said.
Lauren Davis is a working mother who is constantly busy and said she has used eCare for her daughter and for herself.
"I actually did the visit from my office desk," Davis said. "I literally did it on my ten-minute break at work. I didn't have to go anywhere, travel anywhere. I'm just really aware of that anywhere you go right now, it's almost impossible to not hear someone hacking and coughing. So, if I can get care and avoid those places, that means it's less of what I’m bringing home to my family."
Norton also offers an eVisit, which is a secure online questionnaire about your symptoms. A provider will review your answers and call you to discuss a treatment plan.
It costs $40 for a video visit or an eVisit. Norton eCare is not billed through insurance at this time unless it is a covered benefit under your insurance plan or organization service agreement.
