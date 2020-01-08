SnowTALK! Weather Blog: Wednesday Edition

The first change will be the wind speeds Thursday. Gusts over 30 mph at times. Clouds will also increase from time to time but an overcast sky isn’t expected at this time. The rain will break out to our NW but it will take several hours to work its way south into southern Indiana. This looks more likely at night into early Friday. Temperatures will drop in the early evening into the lower 50s but the south wind will get stronger and that should push the numbers back up to 60 when we wake up Friday!