Teacher in Iroquois High School fight video resigns

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The teacher involved in a fight with a student at Iroquois High School has resigned, WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters have learned.
JCPS confirmed the teacher resigned this week.
The district was conducting an internal investigation after cellphone video of the incident surfaced on social media back in October.
The first video of the incident showed the teacher and a student squaring off. The student is seen pushing the teacher, who pushes him back. The second video showed what happened moments before, when the same student is seen pushing a female classmate.
The teacher suffered injuries to her face. The student was later charged with assault.
In a WAVE 3 News exclusive Troubleshooter investigation, it was revealed that the teacher had called for security twice before the incident took place. She said no one came to her rescue.
JCPS investigated the altercation, which was one of several incidents caught on video by Iroquois students just this school year. One of the videos showed the then-principal being attacked. That principal was later replaced.
After the removal of school resource officers, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office voluntarily supplied the school with two deputies to help curb the violence at Iroquois.
