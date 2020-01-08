Teen pleads guilty after having gun near school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A student who had a loaded gun near Valley High has pleaded guilty on multiple charges.
Tashunka Campbell, 18, was originally arrested and charged with terroristic threatening and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit. His arrest report indicated he was watching a video about a machine gun on his phone, and when someone at the school told him that was inappropriate, he said people should be more worried about the gun in his backpack.
Valley High School was placed on lockdown and Campbell was suspended for five days, even though it turned out there was no gun in his backpack.
However, during his suspension, Campbell was seen across the street from the school with a loaded Colt revolver and a 50-round box of ammunition.
Campbell guilty to terroristic threatening, two counts of wanton endangerment and menacing. He is set to be sentenced on March 3. He is expected to serve up to six years in prison.
Probation was not ruled out in his future: a judge could let him out under supervised conditions.
