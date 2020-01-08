14 UK overcomes halftime deficit for 78-69 win at Georgia

(WAVE) - The first true road game is one that has provided some issues for UK head coach John Calipari coached Kentucky teams during his 11 year run. #14 UK entered the night 4-6 in those contests under Cal, including that dramatic 73-72 loss at Indiana in December of 2011 to a Tom Crean coached Hoosiers team.
Crean is now at Georgia, but his Bulldogs were unable to repeat the feat on Tuesday night. They led UK 37-31 at the half, but were outscored 47-32 in the second 20 minutes of a 78-69 Cats win.
Tyrese Maxey and Nick Richards led UK with 17 points apiece. Immanuel Quickley added 15 and Georgia native Ashton Hagans chipped in 13 points, five assists and four steals.
Hagans looked fine after leaving Saturdays win over Missouri in the final minutes with an ankle injury. His three at the first half buzzer got the Cats to locker room with just a six point deficit.
Georgia star freshman Anthony Edwards led all scorers with 23 points, but hit just 8 of his 17 shots, including 3-9 from three.
Kentucky improves to 11-3 and 2-0 in the SEC. The Cats host Alabama (7-6, 0-1 SEC) on Saturday at 12 p.m.
