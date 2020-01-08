13 UofL rallies late for 74-58 win over Miami

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL snapped it’s two-game losing streak with a 74-58 win over Miami (9-5, 1-3 ACC) in the KFC Yum! Center on Tuesday night.
The Cards came out on first, using a 20-2 run to take a 30-10 lead.
Jordan Nwora led the UofL with 19 points and 12 rebounds. They led the Hurricanes 43-32 at the half.
Miami closed to within five a few times in the second half. Kameron McGusty’s long jumper cut the Cards lead to 59-54 with 4:57 remaining.
UofL responded. First it was Darius Perry who drove the lane, took a hit in the air, and still was able to get the left handed shot to fall. He added the free throw to make it 62-54. On the next UofL possession, Nwora dished out one of his season-high four assists, finding Ryan McMahon for an open three to make it 65-54.
“I think anytime you come off two straight defeats, I think there’s a time when you start to battle a little confidence,” UofL head coach Chris Mack said.
Darius Perry finished with 10 points. Malik Williams also had 10 and Dwayne Sutton had nine and 13 rebounds.
UofL improves to 12-3 and 3-1 in the ACC. The Cards visit Notre Dame (10-4, 1-2) on Saturday at 2 p.m.
