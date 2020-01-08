Visitation scheduled for Wednesday for LMPD tow truck driver killed on the job

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wednesday is the visitation for the LMPD tow truck driver killed on New Year's Eve.
Larry Kizer, 62, worked as an impound officer for 18 years.
His visitation is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Newcomer Cremations on Dixie Highway.
His funeral will be there Thursday at 11 a.m.
All services are open to the public.
Kizer was trying to tow an abandoned pickup truck on the side of Interstate 64 near Cannons Lane last week when his wrecker started going in reverse and trapped him underneath. LMPD officials said they found a crow bar supporting those circumstances. At least two passersby called 911, including one who stopped at the scene and used the wrecker’s radio to call for help.
