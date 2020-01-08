WKU, UAB meet in conference play

SUPER SENIORS: Western Kentucky has relied heavily on its seniors. Carson Williams, Taveion Hollingsworth, Camron Justice and Jared Savage have combined to account for 62 percent of the team's scoring this year and 67 percent of all Hilltoppers points over the team's last five games.TERRIFIC TYREEK: Tyreek Scott-Grayson has connected on 36.2 percent of the 58 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 7 for 21 over the last five games. He's also made 72.2 percent of his foul shots this season.