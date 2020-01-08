Woman charged with felony after Thanksgiving Day crash

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - Police have added a felony charge for a woman involved in a crash that left three in critical condition.
The Seymour Tribune reports Catalina De Sebastian Francisco-Sebastian, 27, of Seymour and two others were flown to a hospital in Indianapolis after a crash on Thanksgiving. The victims were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in the 8000 block of North State Road 11 just south of the blue bridge over the East Fork White River.
Francisco-Sebastian crossed the center line and hit another vehicle driven by 41-year-old Kayia Davis. Davis had to be extradited from her vehicle because the damage was so severe. She was flown to a local hospital with multiple injuries including internal damage. She also had a stroke while being treated.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Department worked with Jackson County’s prosecutor to file charges against Francisco-Sebastian back in December. The new charge is a level 5 felony charge of reckless and aggressive driving with catastrophic injury. She is also facing charges for driving without having a license.
Seymour police officers arrested her Friday the Jan. 3 at her home in Brownstown. She was released shortly after due to her extensive injuries. Francisco-Sebastian is scheduled to appear in Jackson Circuit Court in Brownstown on Jan. 15.
