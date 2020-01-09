Admitted serial burglary suspect accused of breaking into Pizza Hut through the roof

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has admitted to 10 burglaries, including one involving a Pizza Hut location, police said.
The arrest report for Cassius Clay Goff, 39, indicates he broke into the Pizza Hut store on 7th Street Road back in July. Police said he broke in through the roof.
Goff was taken into custody on Jan. 2, at which time he "admitted involvement to 10 burglaries in the past year," the report said.
A Pizza Hut representative told police that during his alleged break-in, Goff caused $1,300 in damage to the roof, ceiling and pipes.
