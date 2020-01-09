Durham and Jackson-Davis save Hoosiers in 66-62 win over Northwestern

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana got a scare and some late game heroics from Trayce Jackson-Davis to hold off Northwestern 66-62 on Wednesday night in Bloomington.
The Wildcats led the game 50-40 with 12:00 left, but the Hoosiers responded with a 10-0 run to tie it.
It was 59-56 Northwestern with 2:52 to play when Justin Smith converted a layup and was fouled. His free throw tied the game at 59. Smith had 18 points.
Jackson-Davis put Indiana ahead with two free throws with 1:57 left and then he went high to grab a Rob Phinisee pass and slam it home with 1:22 on the clock for what would prove to be the winning points.
Jackson-Davis led all scorers with 21. Al Durham did all the intangibles and hit 11 of his 12 free throws and scored 16.
“We were not very together, not very energized early and it took urgency and it took desperation to sort of kick us into gear,” IU head coach Archie Miller said. “That helped our crowd who is just waiting to cheer for something out there it seems sometimes.”
Indiana improves to 12-3, 2-2 in the Big Ten. Northwestern falls to 5-9, 0-4 in the league.
The Hoosiers host #11 Ohio State (11-4, 1-3) on Saturday at 12 p.m. The Buckeyes have lost three straight since a 71-65 win over #14 UK on December 21 in Las Vegas.
