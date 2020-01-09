Fan sues Yum! Center after escalator mishap

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A UofL Cardinals basketball fan is suing the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville over an escalator malfunction that happened at a women's basketball game last season.
It happened after a win over the University of Connecticut in January of 2019.
Cell phone video shows fans were heading home when an escalator started moving faster than normal and dumping people at the bottom.
Several people were hurt including Bethany Wheatley of Pleasure Ridge Park. She’s suing for medical bills, lost wages, and other damages.
The Yum! Center has not commented on the matter.
