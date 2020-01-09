FORECAST: Alert Day Saturday with record warmth, torrential rain and strong wind

WEATHER HEADLINES
- 1-3″ of rain Friday-Saturday with flash flooding and river flooding concerns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Despite the clouds continuing to build, we’ll stay dry this evening and many overnight. Low temperatures will remain mild in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
With a mild start Friday we’re in for another mild day with highs in the 60s. Expect winds to ramp up during the afternoon (25 to 35 MPH). Showers will take place at any time with the highest chance across southern Indiana. Expect scattered showers to continue Friday evening. The wind will stay elevated with warm temperatures overnight, in the 50s.
Saturday is an Alert Day with record highs, torrential rain, and strong winds expected to move through. Some stronger storms can’t be ruled out, especially south of Louisville. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible as well as 1-3″ of rainfall.
