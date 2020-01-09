FORECAST: Becoming windy this afternoon

ALERT DAYS
- Saturday (1/11)
WEATHER HEADLINES
- THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING: Wind gusts of 30-35 mph
- SATURDAY: Wind gusts over 45 mph possible
- 1-3″ of rain Friday-Saturday with flash flooding and river flooding concerns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will continue to fill in at times as the wind picks up as well. Gusts to 35 mph possible. Temperatures climb to near 60 degrees.
Skies remain cloudy tonight before shower chances increase early tomorrow morning in areas west and north of Louisville. Temperatures hover in the 50s overnight.
Friday will be a warm and windy day. Showers will take place at any time with the higher risk across southern Indiana. Temperatures climb through the 50s into the 60s throughout the day. Showers and downpours through the evening in a very scattered fashion. Windy and warm. Temperatures rise lightly toward sunrise.
The Alert Day for Saturday remains in place as this is when the strongest of wind gusts and the heaviest of rain is expected to take place. If you have travel plans or live in a flood-prone area, stay close to the forecast for updates.
