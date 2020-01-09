FORECAST: Clouds, wind increase today; heavy rain Friday, Saturday

WEATHER HEADLINES:
- THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING: Wind gusts of 30-35 mph
- SATURDAY: Wind gusts over 45 mph possible 1-3″ of rain
- Friday-Saturday with flash flooding and river flooding concerns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds increase throughout the day ahead of our next front. Southerly winds gusting to near 30 MPH will push highs to near 60° this afternoon.
Skies remain cloudy tonight before shower chances increase early tomorrow morning in areas west of I-65. Temperatures hover in the 50s overnight.
Friday will be warm, wet, and windy. Temperatures climb through the 50s into the 60s throughout the day. The bulk of the rain lingers across Indiana Friday morning before sinking into Kentucky during the afternoon. Showers stick around Friday evening as temperatures linger near 60°. Winds remain gusty overnight.
The Alert Day remains for Saturday as heavy rain is expected across the region. Winds will also gust to near 45 MPH outside of showers and thunderstorms. Some storms Saturday may be strong with damaging winds. Total rainfall Friday through Saturday will be 1-3 inches; southern Indiana looks to see the most rain. Stay close to the forecast.
