1 injured in shooting in Merriwether

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Metro Police are currently investigating after a reported shooting in the Merriwether neighborhood Thursday afternoon.
According to a Metrosafe spokesperson, officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 600 block of East Burnett Avenue just after 3:30 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found one man that had been shot. The man is expected to be transported to University Hospital.
LMPD Major Crimes Unit is currently investigating.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
