ISP investigating fatal crash on State Road 256 and Thompson Road

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police, with the help of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Madison Police Department, are investigating after a person died in a crash Thursday afternoon.
According to ISP, the incident involved a police pursuit that ended between 3 and 4 p.m. on State Road 256 and Thompson Road in Jefferson County.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
No law enforcement agents were injured in the crash.
Indiana State Police is taking the lead on the investigation.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.