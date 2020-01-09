Man injured in Portland neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – One person is injured after being shot in the area of Portland Avenue and N 29th Street.
A Metrosafe spokesperson says the shooting happened just after 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Police arrived on scene and found a man with at least one gunshot wound.
The victim is expected to be transported to University of Louisville Hospital.
Police don’t have anyone in custody, nor do they have any suspects, per Metrosafe.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD.
